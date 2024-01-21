Cold snap may ease from today

The intensity of cold across the country is likely to lessen from today as the day temperature has started to increase with the clearance of fog.

However, Bangladesh Meteorological Department forecast says a mild cold wave sweeping over the north and northeast areas of the country may spread to other areas.

Bazlur Rashid, a meteorologist of the Met office, yesterday said the day temperature is likely to increase because of the clearing of the fog.

"As a result, the intensity of the cold would lessen from tomorrow [today]," he told The Daily Star.

He also said rain is likely to occur in different parts of the country after January 25 and another mild cold wave may sweep across the country after January 27.

According to the Met's 72-hour forecast commencing from 6:00pm yesterday, a mild cold wave was sweeping over the districts of Rajshahi, Naogaon, Dinajpur and Moulvibazar and it may spread.

It said moderate to thick fog may occur over the country from midnight to morning and may continue until noon today in certain areas. Day and night temperatures may rise slightly over the country.

Sreemangal in Moulvibazar experienced the lowest temperature at 9.5 degrees Celsius yesterday while Cox's Bazar and Feni reported the highest at 27.5 degrees Celsius.