BMD forecasts up to three low pressures in Bay in November

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast up to three low pressures in the Bay this month, one of which could develop into a depression or cyclone.

In its monthly weather outlook for November, BMD today said there is a possibility of normal rainfall across the country this month.

The forecast said day and night temperatures are expected to gradually decrease.

Light to moderate fog may occur nationwide in the early morning or morning hours, with moderate to dense fog in some river basins.

Besides, the major rivers in the country are expected to maintain their normal flow.

The average duration of bright sunshine could be 6.50-8.50 hours.

In October, the average rainfall across the country was 207 mm, against the normal threshold of 160mm.

Rangpur division saw below-normal rainfall, while Chattogram and Sylhet divisions received normal downpour. Meanwhile, other divisions experienced above-normal rainfall.

Last month, three low-pressure systems formed in the Bay and adjacent areas on October 4, 14, and 21.

Among these, the low-pressure system formed on October 21 transformed into Cyclone Dana on the morning of October 23, eventually crossing the northern Odisha coast of India at 3:00am on October 25.

The southwest monsoon retreated from Bangladesh on October 14.

Due to the active monsoon from October 1-14, heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred in several places across the country.

The highest rainfall recorded in a single day was 250 mm in Chandpur on October 4.

The highest temperature of the month was 36.3 degrees Celsius in Mongla on October 1.

The highest and lowest temperatures for the month were 0.9 degrees Celsius and 1.4 degrees Celsius above normal, respectively, with an overall average temperature 1.2 degrees higher than normal.