Met office forecasts rain in 5 divisions including Dhaka

Rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at one or two places in five north and southern divisions including the capital in the next 24 hours beginning from 9:00am today.

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places in Rangpur, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions. Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country", said a Met office release.

Trough of westerly low lies over West Bengal and adjoining area. Seasonal low lies over South Bay.

Country's maximum temperature yesterday was recorded at 36.0 degrees Celsius at Rangamati and minimum temperature was 18.0 degrees Celsius at Sylhet.

Maximum rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6:00am today was recorded at 11 millimeters in Rangpur.

Day temperatures may rise by 1-2 degrees Celsius and night temperatures may also rise slightly over the country.

The sun will set today at 6:12pm and will rise tomorrow at 5:54am in the capital.