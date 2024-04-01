Rain, gusty winds likely in 3 divisions

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places in three divisions with hails at isolated places in the 24 hours from 9:00am today.

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places in Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places," according to a met release.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country

Trough of westerly low lies over West Bengal and adjoining area. Seasonal low lies over South Bay.

Mild heat wave is sweeping over the regions of Rajshahi and Pabna and it may spread.

Day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may fall slightly over the country.

Country's maximum temperature was recorded 37.2 degrees Celsius yesterday at Rajshahi and minimum temperature was 20.0 degrees Celsius at Sylhet.

Maximum rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6:00am today was recorded 88 millimeters (mm) at Sylhet.

The sun will set at 6:14pm today and will rise at 5:50am tomorrow in the capital.