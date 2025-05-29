Weather
Thu May 29, 2025 12:36 PM
Last update on: Thu May 29, 2025 01:42 PM

Depression in Bay triggers rainfall, disrupts nationwide commute

Photo: Palash khan

A depression that has formed in the Bay of Bengal is causing rainfall in Dhaka and other parts of the country since this morning, disrupting daily activities, particularly for the commuters.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) reported that while the rain has not been heavy in Dhaka, it is expected to persist today and tomorrow before easing from Saturday.

Around 11:00am, commuters at Farmgate intersection were seen struggling to find public transport due to continuous rainfall.

Meteorologist Md Bazlur Rashid said that this year's monsoon has arrived earlier than expected, resulting in frequent spells of rainfall across the most regions, except Rangpur division.

He added that while the depression might intensify into a deep depression, the likelihood of it developing into a cyclone remains low.

A special weather bulletin issued this morning stated that the depression could generate gusty or squally conditions in maritime ports, North Bay, and coastal areas.

Photo: Palash khan

Consequently, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla, and Payra ports have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal-3. Fishing boats and trawlers in North Bay have been instructed to take shelter until further notice.

Additionally, BMD reported that southwest monsoon has advanced into Barishal, Chattogram, Sylhet, and Mymensingh divisions, as well as parts of Dhaka division.

During the period, day temperature may fall by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius and night temperature may fall slightly over the country.

In 24 hours till 6:00am today, BMD recorded the country's highest 91mm rainfall in Khepupara of Patuakhali.

Dhaka saw 6mm of rainfall during the same period, while the highest temperature yesterday was 37 degrees Celsius in Dimla, Nilphamari.

