Rain likely in Khulna div, Dhaka and other parts

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind may occur at many places in Khulna division and few places in other seven divisions in next 24 hours from 9:00am today, the Met office said.

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places in Khulna division; at a few places in Rajshahi, Dhaka, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places in Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions," it said in a bulletin.

A mild heatwave is sweeping over the districts of Rangamati and Nilphamari and the region of Sitakunda and it may abate.

Day and night temperature may fall slightly over the country.

Country's maximum temperature yesterday was recorded 36.0 degrees Celsius jointly at Sayedpur, Sitakunda and Rangamati and minimum temperature today was 14.8 degrees Celsius at Tetulia.

Maximum rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6am today was recorded 06 millimetres (mm) at Rajshahi.

Trough of westerly low lies over West Bengal and adjoining area. Seasonal low lies over South Bay.