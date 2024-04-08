Weather
UNB, Dhaka
Mon Apr 8, 2024 12:21 PM
Last update on: Mon Apr 8, 2024 12:24 PM

Rains likely in Dhaka, 7 other divisions

Rain likely in five divisions

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast rains or thundershowers in Dhaka, seven other divisions in 24 hours from 6:00pm yesterday.

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely at a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Mymensingh and Rangpur divisions with hails at isolated places," said Met office bulletin today.

Day and night temperature may fall by 1-2°C over the country.

A mild heatwave is sweeping over Rajshahi and Dinajpur and it may abate.

Country's highest temperature was recorded in Rajshahi at 36.7 degree Celsius yesterday.

