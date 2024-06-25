Rain likely across country as heatwave persists in some areas

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds are likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Sylhet, and Chattogram divisions, according to BMD's latest weather bulletin today.

Additionally, one or two places in the Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, and Barishal divisions may experience rainfall. Certain areas within Rangpur, Mymensingh, Sylhet, and Chattogram divisions are expected to experience moderately heavy to heavy falls.

Day and night temperatures are expected to remain nearly unchanged nationwide. However, due to high moisture content in the air, residents may continue to experience discomfort, said the bulletin.

A mild heatwave is currently sweeping over Rajshahi and Khulna divisions, as well as the districts of Tangail, Faridpur, Manikganj, Rangpur, Sayedpur, and Patuakhali. This heatwave is likely to persist in the coming days.