Rain likely in Dhaka, four other divisions

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecasts rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind in parts of five divisions, including Dhaka, in 24 hours starting from 9:00am today.

"Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind may occur at a few places in Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places in Dhaka, Mymensingh and Barishal divisions with hails at isolated places in next 24 hours beginning from 9am today," it said.

The Met office also said very severe heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Jashore, Khulna, Chuadanga, Pabna and Rajshahi.

Severe heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Tangail, Faridpur, Gopalganj and rest parts of Khulna division as mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping elsewhere over the country, it added.

The heat wave may abate from some places over eastern part of the country, it continued.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

Day temperature may fall slightly over western part and it may fall by 1-2 degrees Celsius elsewhere over the country.

Night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Country's maximum temperature yesterday was recorded 42.8 degrees Celsius jointly at Chuadanga and Jashore, and the minimum temperature today was 19.7 degrees Celsius at Tetulia.

Rainfall for last 24 hours till 6:00am today was recorded 28mm at Kutubdia.

The sun sets at 6:28pm today and rises at 5:23am tomorrow in the capital.