Staying fit in the heat: Tips for exercising this summer

The warm summer weather serves as the perfect time to start working out and getting fit. Whether you are working for that summer body or just a self-improvement goal, now's the time to get your workout gear and get it pumping! In the intense heat, however, it can be quite tiresome to keep up with the constant momentum of your exercise routine. But there are still many ways to keep your plans from falling apart.

One essential thing to keep in mind while working out, especially in the heat, is to stay hydrated. In this case, water is not enough. When you work out, your body loses a lot of salt, water and electrolytes. So, to maintain your body's balance and prevent nausea, heatstroke and dehydration, add electrolytes to your drinks.

Another important factor is choosing the best time to exercise. In the intense summer weather, the best time for working out is before 9 AM. The early morning hours will not only help you to start your day fresh but will allow you to exercise in much cooler temperatures, avoiding the afternoon heat.

If that seems too difficult for you, however, you can opt for a later time, perhaps after 7 PM. Evening workouts can help you to wind down after a long day, and temperatures are also cooler around this time.

The clothes you wear will also affect your workout experience. During the summertime, it is best to wear breathable and thin clothes. Wearing darker clothes absorbs more heat, making you feel more exhausted than normal. Thick, tight clothes can also heat you up, so stick to simpler, lightweight clothing for your workouts.

If you plan to exercise outside, sunscreen is a must, especially during the heatwave. Sunscreen will protect you from the harmful UV rays of the sun and prevent sunburns, so do not skip it!

When exercising, do not start with high-intensity workouts immediately. Start with simple stretching, and build it up to low-intensity workouts. In general, starting with high intensity immediately can cause cramps, and even lead to heatstroke given the immense heat of the summer.

Do not go over your limit. If you find yourself growing extremely exhausted or sweating profusely, take a break. Your well-being is more important than finishing an exercise, and the summer heat is not to be taken lightly.

In this hot weather, exercising outside can be too much. If you find that you cannot cope with the heat, it is best to workout inside in an air-conditioned room. Make sure you are exercising in a well-ventilated, cool room that will guarantee a smooth experience as you work out.