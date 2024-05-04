Cool fashion tips to keep in mind for summer

When it comes to summer fashion, there is a special challenge: how to look stylish while being comfortable. The searing heat and humidity may make summer clothing choices difficult as the scorching sun can make your life unpleasant. So, as the weather gets warmer, we have put together some summer outfit tips with which you can beat the heat!

Cotton and breathable fabrics

During summer, you should always wear natural fibres as they allow the most air to circulate. Look for lightweight materials when you examine clothing this warm season. For instance, since cotton is a breathable material, it will help you stay cool all day long. Linen fabric is no different. Chambray and poplin are some other natural fibres that let air flow through and keep you cool when it gets warmer.

Light coloured clothing

As is known, sunlight is reflected by lighter shades and does not penetrate. The same holds true for clothing. Wearing light-coloured clothes helps keep you cooler as the sun's rays bounce off of them. When you add in garments fashioned from breathable fabrics, you get more comfort. Therefore, if you are going to be basking in the sun for a considerable amount of time, you should always choose lighter shades.

Loose attire

Clothes that are too tight against the body prevent air from circulating and accelerate heat transfer. So, for the most laid-back style, now is the perfect moment to wear loose-knit clothing. Flowy kaftan outfits in pastel hues and patterns are perfect for summer, and you can add pops of colour with your accessories like shoes and handbags.

Flowy dresses and tops

Wearing a dress or top of any length, style, or material is a terrific way to stay cool. Dresses and flowy tops, such as kaftans, are designed to let air flow through while you move. If you are becoming too hot, get up and move around for a moment; it will allow some air to circulate. You can go back to what you were doing in no time at all when you dry off. On top of that, they go well with simple hair accessories like bows or statement earrings.

Summer footwear

Get a pair of summer shoes that will serve you well all summer long – comfortable, fashionable, and event-appropriate. For more formal events, go for wedges or block heels. On the other hand, sandals and flip-flops are ideal for beach days and friends' trips. Sneakers or ballet flats, which are both comfortable and supportive, are good choices if you plan on walking a lot.

Putting together an outfit for summer may be challenging. But, with these tips, you can look chic and sophisticated no matter what the weather throws at you!