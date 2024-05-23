Top News

Health & Fitness
Mannan Mashhur Zarif
Thu May 23, 2024 03:31 PM
Last update on: Thu May 23, 2024 03:40 PM

Are you eating right this summer? A nutritionist’s guide to healthy diets

Thu May 23, 2024 03:31 PM Last update on: Thu May 23, 2024 03:40 PM

In the sweltering heat of a Bangladeshi summer, our bodies crave something different. Rather than sticking to our usual diet, one needs to bring change in their food habits. It is common knowledge that our body needs to replenish the water lost. While this is key, is it enough? 

We spoke to Chowdhury Tasneem Hasin, Chief Clinical Dietician and HOD, Dietetics and Nutrition, United Hospital Ltd on what dietary changes one should make to stay healthy in summer. 

The following are some of the suggestions she shared.

Are you eating right this summer? A nutritionist’s guide to healthy diets jaqueline-pelzer-neuw-u0nwcu-unsplash.jpg
Photo: Collected / Jaqueline Pelzer / Unsplash

Add probiotics

Natural probiotics like yoghurt are essential for summer. It helps not only in retaining the water content of the body, but also boosts immunity and aids in digestion. Dieticians recommend 1 to 2 servings of yoghurt every day during warmer months of summer. 

Cut down on coffee/tea

In the raging heat, it is a good idea to cut down on coffee and tea. They act as diuretics, which essentially translates to a higher rate of expulsion of water from the body. Go for a glass of lemon juice instead.

Vitamin C

Speaking of lemon juice…a good amount of vitamin C also means a strong immunity. Try to add other sour ingredients to your summer diet.

A "nay" for salt

Reduce your salt intake. Say no to your cravings for chips and chanachur as they tend to increase the sodium intake in your body. A lower sodium level is also essential for maintaining blood pressure. 

Are you eating right this summer? A nutritionist’s guide to healthy diets vinitha-v-lpnj146r9mg-unsplash.jpg
Photo: Collected / Vinitha V / Unsplash

Stick to fish

Animal protein is hard for us to digest. You will feel much relieved and light if you shift your source of dietary protein from red meat to fish. An added benefit is that fish reduce inflammation, while also lowering triglyceride and cholesterol levels.

Certain fish are rich in omega-3, which reduces inflammation. 

Preservation essentials

High temperatures often aid in the proliferation of harmful bacteria. Food gets putrid earlier in summer than in other seasons. So, even if you are preserving food in a refrigerator, we suggest that it should be stored temporarily and not for prolonged periods.  

Photo: Collected / Lanju Fotografie / Unsplash

Stay hydrated

One cannot reiterate enough the need for hydration in summer. An average human being needs 2-2½ litres of water. Given the heatwave we are experiencing, it is advised to increase water intake by 500ml more than the essential intake. Go for mineral water, if possible, as it contains potassium, which helps in water retention. 

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

A group of men offering free drinks to day-labourers and rickshaw pullers amid the heatwave.

Beating the heat with ‘cool’ initiatives

1w ago
Sweet spreads and childhood memories: A Nutella nostalgia trip pexels-leonardo-luz-14000586

Sweet spreads and childhood memories: A Nutella nostalgia trip

2m ago
heatwave causes fire risks

Extreme heat elevating fire risks

1y ago
A couple’s journey from office desks to street food cart

A couple’s journey from office desks to street food cart

5d ago
fashion tips for summer

Cool fashion tips to keep in mind for summer

2w ago
push notification