Are you eating right this summer? A nutritionist’s guide to healthy diets

In the sweltering heat of a Bangladeshi summer, our bodies crave something different. Rather than sticking to our usual diet, one needs to bring change in their food habits. It is common knowledge that our body needs to replenish the water lost. While this is key, is it enough?

We spoke to Chowdhury Tasneem Hasin, Chief Clinical Dietician and HOD, Dietetics and Nutrition, United Hospital Ltd on what dietary changes one should make to stay healthy in summer.

The following are some of the suggestions she shared.

Photo: Collected / Jaqueline Pelzer / Unsplash

Add probiotics

Natural probiotics like yoghurt are essential for summer. It helps not only in retaining the water content of the body, but also boosts immunity and aids in digestion. Dieticians recommend 1 to 2 servings of yoghurt every day during warmer months of summer.

Cut down on coffee/tea

In the raging heat, it is a good idea to cut down on coffee and tea. They act as diuretics, which essentially translates to a higher rate of expulsion of water from the body. Go for a glass of lemon juice instead.

Vitamin C

Speaking of lemon juice…a good amount of vitamin C also means a strong immunity. Try to add other sour ingredients to your summer diet.

A "nay" for salt

Reduce your salt intake. Say no to your cravings for chips and chanachur as they tend to increase the sodium intake in your body. A lower sodium level is also essential for maintaining blood pressure.

Photo: Collected / Vinitha V / Unsplash

Stick to fish

Animal protein is hard for us to digest. You will feel much relieved and light if you shift your source of dietary protein from red meat to fish. An added benefit is that fish reduce inflammation, while also lowering triglyceride and cholesterol levels.

Certain fish are rich in omega-3, which reduces inflammation.

Preservation essentials

High temperatures often aid in the proliferation of harmful bacteria. Food gets putrid earlier in summer than in other seasons. So, even if you are preserving food in a refrigerator, we suggest that it should be stored temporarily and not for prolonged periods.

Photo: Collected / Lanju Fotografie / Unsplash

Stay hydrated

One cannot reiterate enough the need for hydration in summer. An average human being needs 2-2½ litres of water. Given the heatwave we are experiencing, it is advised to increase water intake by 500ml more than the essential intake. Go for mineral water, if possible, as it contains potassium, which helps in water retention.