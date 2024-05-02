Searing summers: A journey through the hottest days on Earth

You might be asking yourself, "Why do some people love summer?" Given the heatwaves throughout the country, you have every right to ask. Now, let's delve into three of the hottest days ever recorded on Earth. This isn't going to make you feel better about the ongoing heatwave, but you are likely to be relieved after knowing that some people have seen worse. If you're part of the 'Tan-tastic tribe,' then you're in for a treat. Let's jump straight into the record books.

Photo: Collected / Simon Hurry / Unsplash

California's unwanted record

For those dreaming of taking an ice bath every five minutes, hold off those thoughts as the highest temperature ever recorded is way above what is usually called extreme hot weather. In 1913, the temperature in Furnace Creek, Death Valley, California rose up to 56° Celsius! This is almost 10 to 12 degrees hotter than the current heatwave. Who needs fire when the natural heat shoots up like this? You could probably make an omelette with it. All you have to do is put some oil on and heat it up in sunlight!

Photo: Collected / Dr Muhammad Amer / Unsplash

When Pakistan turned into a giant oven

If you're under the impression that this summer is the hottest ever, you are sadly mistaken. On 28 May, 2017, Turbat, a small city in southern Balochistan, almost turned into a giant oven as the temperature went up to 53.7° Celsius. This temperature's intensity could easily dampen anyone's fascination with summer. Only if there was a time machine and you could send your summer-loving friends to Balochistan on that day!

Photo: Collected / Joshua Fernandez / Unsplash

The unbearable summer in China

Our final candidate in this "hot list" is China. The highest temperature recorded there was 52° Celsius. This surpasses what most of us have ever experienced. Despite temperatures hovering close to or above 40° this summer, we find no respite from an unsettling burning sensation throughout our bodies. Can you imagine what it would feel like at 52 degrees?!

Despite our fearsome ongoing heatwave, Bangladesh's summer pales in comparison to the scorching days mentioned above. There are also some other instances of sizzling summer that are very close or similar to the ones discussed. Unfortunately, the number of countries in this list is rapidly growing, owing to runaway global warming.