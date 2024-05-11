Beating the heat with ‘cool’ initiatives

Dhaka residents band together to help those in need during heatwave

April 22 was one of the hottest days Dhaka has ever experienced in the last 65 years. While many city dwellers preferred to stay in the comfort of their homes, some students of the department of philosophy at Jagannath University had other plans.

They hired a cart, purchased ingredients for preparing iced lemon juice and started distributing it free of cost to rickshaw pullers, street children, transport workers and anyone who wants to have a healthy drink in searing heat.

At first, people walking around the university gate could not comprehend what was going on there. But, when they realised, many, mostly street children and working-class people, gathered around the cart to have a sip.

Rickshaw-pullers smile wearing custom made mathals (lightweight bamboo leaf hats), which ensure both comfort and protection from sunlight. Photo: Prabir Das

Kolme Azad Kongkon, one of the organisers of this initiative, said, "We had been thinking how we could help poor, working-class people who have to work in an outdoor environment for a long time amid this heatwave."

"So, we came up with this initiative and convinced our classmates to contribute. And, thanks to all my friends, we could offer healthy drinks to more than 100 people," she added.

Inspired by them, students from several other departments also took similar initiatives -- offering drinks to passers-by, admission seekers and guardians.

Md Shahjahan Badsha, an organiser of one such initiative, said, "We are students. We ourselves have limited pocket-money. But the satisfaction and gratitude we saw on the face of thirsty people after having a drink is absolutely priceless."

Jagannath University students are not alone in their selfless efforts to help the most vulnerable.

Students from Dhaka University and Dhaka Medical College Hospital helped patients and attendants at the overcrowded and poorly ventilated corridors and staircases of the hospital.

They provided lunch packs and bottled mineral water to these poor patients and their relatives. They also gave financial support to some of them for purchasing medicines.

One of the organisers, who is also a student of DMCH, said, "You will not find many sources of healthy food and safe drinking water near this hospital. Many of these attendants are becoming sick after eating unhealthy food and unsafe water in this searing heat. We are trying to provide some relief to these people so that they don't have to eat street food."

By collaborating with a DU canteen, these students are providing a lunch and supper pack consisting of rice, lentil, vegetables and egg/chicken curry.

Similarly, Dr Md Latiful Bari, chief scientist of Dhaka University's Advanced Research in Sciences, devised a special solution to shield rickshaw pullers from the intense heat. They obtained some custom made mathals (lightweight bamboo leaf hats) from Rangpur and distributed them among the pullers, ensuring both comfort and sun protection.

These hats, weighing 150 grammes, allow airflow while safeguarding against the sun's rays.

"Once upon a time, mathals were quite popular among farmers. But the ones that they use are quite heavy and made of straw. I requested one of my acquaintances to create it using bamboo leaves for a lighter design suitable for rickshaw pullers to wear," said Dr Bari.

So far, he has distributed these hats to 30 rickshaw pullers.

Birds were not forgotten either, Jahir, a paint worker by profession, installs 20 water pots for the avian friends in several trees at selected locations in five villages of Jhenaidah. Photo: Star

BEYOND HUMANS

Some kind hearts have also come forward to ease the sufferings of other creatures as well.

Md Azad Hossain, a theatre actor and model is a resident of Mohammadpur area. With some of his friends and neighbours, Azad has been watering plants all across Mohammadpur area.

"Many people have planted trees recently which, if not watered properly, may not survive this heat wave. So, we have been watering them and taking care of them. Also, we have requested the caretakers of public toilets to water the nearby plants. I have also paid them a token remuneration for that task," said Azad.

Besides taking care of the plants, Azad and his friends have also offered free drinks for pedestrians near the Krishi Market area. So far over 500 people have quenched their thirst thanks to Azad's initiative.

Jahir Rayhan, a resident of Ramnagar village of Jhenaidah, has set up more than 100 water pots in large trees to provide drinking water for thirsty birds.

According to Jahir, canals, ponds and small rivers in Jhenidah, one of the hottest districts in Bangladesh amid the heatwave, dried up during the heatwave. So, Jahir's water pots are some of the few places where thirsty birds can have a drink.

Every day Jahir installs 20 water pots in several trees at selected locations in five villages.

"At first I used to hang earthen pots but those pots are quite expensive. So, now I am setting up plastic pots, each of which costs around Tk 20," said Jahir.

A paint worker by profession, Jahir said, "I could not complete my primary education due to poverty. But I lave learned the most important life lesson -- be selfless, kind and empathetic to others."