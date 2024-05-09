Here’s why watermelons are good for you

Watermelons are not merely a symbol of summer refreshment. They are an excellent source of hydration and nutrition. Beyond its irresistible watery sweetness, the fruit is preferred for its ability to sustain good health and invigorate the body.

Instant hydration

Watermelons are nature's hydration specialists, boasting an impressive 92 per cent water content. So, the next time you reach for a slice, remember you are not just treating your taste buds to a burst of natural sugariness — you're also giving your body a revitalising boost from nature's one of the best water sources.

Good for your skin

Packed with the goodness of vitamin A and vitamin C, watermelons can become your skin's best friend.

Photo: Collected / Pori He / Unsplash

Vitamin A also steps in as a skin rejuvenator. It boosts collagen production, smoothens out fine lines and revives tired skin cells. Vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant, shields your complexion from the onslaught of pollutants. It enables your skin to abbreviate wrinkles, fend off acne, and lighten dark spots for a relatively flawless finish.

Lycopene is another strong antioxidant found in watermelons. By minimising oxidative stress, it can help prevent early ageing. Other health benefits include sustaining skin elasticity and maintaining a youthful glow.

Now, the skin benefits of watermelons are not limited to oral consumption. Some dermatologists suggest that applying watermelons on the skin can be equally rewarding. So, for those having with acne and dark spots, watermelons can be a possible solution.

Watermelon as your heart's companion

Watermelon's impact on cardiac health is often overlooked. As it contains lycopene, various studies have suggested it can greatly benefit heart health. Researchers have found out that lycopene can help lower cholesterol and blood pressure, both of which have a positive impact on your heart's overall condition. The wonders of watermelons do not end there. It's also filled with citrulline, potassium, magnesium, and vitamins A, B6, and C — all of which are healthy ingredients for your heart. These nutrients team up to keep your heart beating happily and your body feeling energised.

Enjoy a slice or two every day and give your heart a little extra love this season! Watermelons can easily turn into your summer snack of choice. It's a delicious way to keep hydrated and load up on those important nutrients.