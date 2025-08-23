Healthcare reform begins, service yet to improve

Over the past year, the health administration initiated a series of reforms to improve medical care but struggled to implement them, leaving little impact on the delivery of health services, say health experts.

It moved to grant long-overdue promotions to around 7,000 doctors and appoint 3,000 new ones to address the manpower crisis. However, political influence remains a key factor in the selection of candidates for top positions in health agencies, medical institutions and facilities, experts point out.

Though the health ministry pledged to prioritise treatment of those injured during the July uprising, lapses in medical care for them triggered protests on several occasions.

Experts attribute the sector's poor state to the delay in launching reforms, apathy of ministry officials, commotion among health workers, and the sudden suspension of USAID funding early this year.

The ministry also drew unwanted public attention after the Anti-Corruption Commission launched an investigation into allegations against the health adviser's two former personal officers -- Muhammad Tuhin Farabi and Mahmudul Hasan.

The duo allegedly abused their positions and engaged in extortion, tender manipulation, and various corrupt practices to unlawfully amass wealth.

When asked, Health Adviser Nurjahan Begum said, "We haven't received any specific allegations against the two. We cannot carry out a probe based on vague allegations. That's why no action was taken against them."

They left the ministry after completing their tasks, she said, adding that the two were involved in the management of medical care for July victims.

"This has not tarnished my reputation," she told The Daily Star on August 17 at her Secretariat office.

Referring to criticism that she was seldom seen on the ground over the past year, the health adviser said, "I make field visits whenever necessary. I do that to get an idea of the real situation. But if I go somewhere with fanfare, I won't get the actual picture."

TREATMENT OF JULY VICTIMS

Providing proper treatment to those injured during the uprising was the health administration's foremost priority. However, it faced allegations of mismanagement and deficiencies in medical care for them.

Ministry officials said a list of 13,811 people injured during the uprising was prepared, and health service providers across the country did their best to serve them. Doctors were brought in from seven countries for their treatment, and 78 of the injured were sent abroad for better care. Of the wounded, 7,363 were given health cards for free lifelong treatment at government hospitals.

Despite these efforts, many of the July victims admitted to the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation, and the National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of treatment and rehabilitation. They staged demonstrations on several occasions.

POLITICAL INFLUENCE CONTINUES

The new administration's resolve to bring positive changes was put to the test when it moved to replace top officials at health agencies, hospitals, medical universities and colleges. Many of the posts were held by individuals affiliated with Awami League, with the previous administration mired in allegations of corruption.

The health ministry faced its first major challenge when it appointed Prof Robed Amin as acting director general of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on August 18 last year. Amin previously served as a DGHS director during the AL government's tenure.

Amin was unable to assume office for over a month amid protests from pro-BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami doctors, forcing the authorities to withdraw his appointment.

Sources said most top posts in health organisations are currently held by doctors with links to the two political parties.

Talking to this correspondent, Nurjahan Begum said they had searched for non-partisan individuals to fill vacant posts at health agencies, institutions and hospitals, but got only a few suitable candidates.

"We then gave emphasis on finding honest and skilled individuals… We did not make appointments considering political affiliations," she added.

SUSPENSION OF SECTORAL PROGRAMMES

The interim government scrapped the proposed Fifth Health, Population, and Nutrition Sector Programme (HPNSP) and decided to absorb the sectoral programmes into regular ones to improve coordination and strengthen infrastructure.

Since 1998, the health ministry implemented four HPNSPs to provide various health services.

The ministry decided to take two projects forward to complete the unfinished tasks of the Fourth HPNSP and continue the supply of medicines and other emergency items. However, the projects have not yet been approved, disrupting the supply of medicines, officials said.

For example, five types of medicines for diabetes and hypertension are provided at 430 hospitals, mostly at the upazila level, but their supply has been seeing disruptions, they added.

STEPS TAKEN SO FAR

The 12-member Health Sector Reform Commission, led by National Professor AK Azad Khan, submitted its report to Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on May 5, recommending a sweeping overhaul of health service management.

Early this month, the health ministry moved to implement some of its short-term recommendations after facing criticism from health experts and campaigners over delay in initiating reforms.

It decided to promote 7,000 doctors, including 6,000 in supernumerary positions for the first time in the sector, as many have been "deprived of promotion for long".

The ministry has already initiated a process to appoint 3,000 doctors through a special BCS and appointed 3,512 senior nurses to mitigate the manpower crisis.

Meanwhile, the ministry lowered the prices of coronary stents from three US companies by Tk 3,000 to Tk 88,000 each, providing much-needed relief to heart patients. The revised rates will come into effect on October 1.

Also, Essential Drugs Company Limited (EDCL), the state-owned pharmaceutical manufacturer, announced reducing prices of 33 essential medicines.

Steps have also been taken to reduce prices of cancer drugs.

WHAT EXPERTS SAY

Be-nazir Ahmed, a health expert and former director of disease control at DGHS, said Bangladesh has performed reasonably well in preventive healthcare through various sectoral programmes over the last few decades.

However, the interim administration halted these programmes and failed to devise a transitional plan to continue the services provided under the schemes, severely impacting preventive healthcare, he said.

Giving an example, Be-nazir said the death rate from rabies fell by 90 percent due to one such programme. With the programme now halted, this hard-earned achievement is at risk of reversal.

Health services have also been affected but the impact is less visible because the private sector provides 80 percent of these services, he said.

However, poor people who rely on government support have been severely affected, as they are not receiving medicines provided under these programmes.

Apart from internal challenges, the suspension of USAID funding also hit the country's health services, he said.

"We hoped that the interim government would make health services more pro-people, but the sector did not receive priority… Its actions have created a vacuum, and we risk falling behind in some disease control efforts," he added.

Prof Syed Abdul Hamid of the Institute of Health Economics at Dhaka University said that given the circumstances, it was difficult for the health administration to bring about major changes in the sector, but it has initiated some reforms.

After a long time, steps have been taken to update the essential drug lists and regulate their prices, he said.

"Some processes have been launched, and some alternatives have been put forward, but their implementation has yet to begin. This is why the changes are not visible at the service level."

However, there has been a lack of proactiveness among health ministry officials, he added.