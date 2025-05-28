Thousands gather at Nayapaltan for BNP youth rally

Thousands of leaders and activists from three associate bodies of the BNP gathered in front of the party's central office in Nayapaltan this afternoon to participate in a youth rally.

The rally titled "Establishing the Political Rights of the Youth" is jointly organised by Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), Jubo Dal, and Swechchhasebak Dal. It is scheduled to formally begin at 2:00pm.

However, supporters from Dhaka, Sylhet, Faridpur, and Mymensingh are gathering at the venue in processions since 10:00am, many wearing colourful caps and T-shirts displaying their respective organisational logos.

By noon, the road in front of the BNP's Nayapaltan office was packed with rally participants.

The organisers have claimed that around 15 lakh youths from the mentioned regions are expected to attend.

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman is expected to address the event virtually as the chief guest.

Meanwhile, a visible presence of law enforcement has been observed in and around the area.

Police have been deployed at key points to ensure security and to prevent any untoward incidents.

As of 1:20pm, party supporters were chanting slogans as processions continued to arrive at the venue.