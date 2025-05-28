Prof Yunus in Tokyo to join Nikkei Forum, hold bilateral talks

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus arrived in the Japanese capital, Tokyo, this afternoon to attend the 30th Nikkei Forum: Future of Asia and to hold bilateral talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

A Cathay Pacific flight carrying the chief adviser and his entourage landed at Narita International Airport at 2:05pm (local time) - 25 minutes ahead of schedule - according to the Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder.

Professor Yunus was received at the airport by Bangladesh's Ambassador to Japan, Md Daud Ali.

"This is a very important visit," said the Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam, during a media briefing at the Foreign Service Academy yesterday.

He said that Bangladesh is expecting USD 500 million in budgetary support from Japan, in addition to USD 250 million earmarked for the country's railway sector. Additional assistance in other sectors is also anticipated, as both countries look to deepen bilateral relations.

Bangladesh has sought USD 1 billion from Japan in the form of a soft loan, with an official announcement expected following bilateral talks between the two leaders. An exchange of notes is also set to be signed.

The press secretary noted that the chief adviser is placing strong emphasis on sending skilled manpower to Japan.

"We have a target to send 100,000 skilled workers," he said, adding that the government is working to facilitate this quickly, ensuring adequate training, particularly in language skills.

He stressed that this initiative is a priority for the chief adviser and that Bangladesh is actively exploring the opportunity.

On the business front, two seminars are scheduled. One will focus on investment and will be organised by the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), with hundreds of business representatives from both countries set to attend.

The second seminar will focus on skilled labour, hosted by the Bangladesh side in collaboration with Japanese public-private stakeholders. Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed at both events.

The chief adviser is scheduled to attend the 30th Nikkei Future of Asia Conference in Tokyo and hold bilateral talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on May 30, with the aim of securing funding for key development projects.

Briefing the media on Monday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Acting Foreign Secretary Md Ruhul Alam Siddique confirmed that the two leaders will meet on May 30 to discuss strategic bilateral issues aimed at strengthening ties across all sectors.

"The meeting will cover a range of bilateral topics including trade and investment, cooperation in agriculture, infrastructure development, and human resource development," Siddique said.

He added that the Rohingya issue will also be on the agenda during the discussions.

A total of seven MoUs are expected to be signed during the chief adviser's official visit.

Taro Aso, president of the Japan-Bangladesh Parliamentary Friendship League, is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on the chief adviser later today.