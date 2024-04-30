Weather
Star Digital Report
Tue Apr 30, 2024 10:35 AM
Last update on: Tue Apr 30, 2024 11:49 AM

Most Viewed

Weather

10 heat stroke deaths in the last week, 3 in last 24 hours: DGHS

Health directorate started collecting data on heat strokes since April 22
Star Digital Report
Tue Apr 30, 2024 10:35 AM Last update on: Tue Apr 30, 2024 11:49 AM
Star file photo

Ten people died of heat stroke across Bangladesh in the last week, three of them in the 24 hours till 9:00am today period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Five people were admitted to different hospitals in the country due to heat stroke, said the Health Emergency Operation Center and Control Room of DGHS this morning.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Heatwave: After fiery April, milder May beckons
Read more

Heatwave: After fiery April, milder May beckons

Two of the three new heat stroke deaths were reported from Madaripur district.

The other heat stroke death was reported from Chattogram, said DGHS.

Heatwave in Bangladesh April 2024
Read more

Why is Bangladesh in the grip of a sizzling heatwave?

Health directorate officials said the Health Emergency Operation Centre and Control Room collecting data on heat stroke patients at government hospitals across the country from April 22.

The data collected till 9:00am today showed 10 deaths and five hospitalisations due to heat stroke across the country.

According to DGHS data, among the 10 people who died of heat stroke across the country, eight were men and two were women.

Apart from the two in Madaripur, one heat stroke death each was reported in Chuadanga, Khulna, Habiganj, Rajbari, Jhenaidah, Lalmonirhat, Bandarban and Chattogram districts.

Officials of DGHS said they prepared a guideline titled "Guideline on Management of Heat Related Illness" for the treatment of heat-related illnesses.

Doctors across the country are being trained in the light of this guideline through online, they said.

Related topic:
Heatwave mortalityheatwave deathsbangladesh heatwave
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Water cannon spray in DNCC area on chief heat officer’s advice

Water cannon spray in DNCC area on chief heat officer’s advice

2d ago
|বাংলাদেশ

হিটস্ট্রোকে এক সপ্তাহে ১০ জনের মৃত্যু

মারা যাওয়া ১০ জনের মধ্যে দুজন মাদারীপুরের। এ ছাড়া চুয়াডাঙ্গা, খুলনা, হবিগঞ্জ, রাজবাড়ী, ঝিনাইদহ, লালমনিরহাট, বান্দরবান ও চট্টগ্রাম জেলায় একজন করে মারা গেছেন।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

চট্টগ্রামের পথে এমভি আবদুল্লাহ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification