10 heat stroke deaths in the last week, 3 in last 24 hours: DGHS

Health directorate started collecting data on heat strokes since April 22

Ten people died of heat stroke across Bangladesh in the last week, three of them in the 24 hours till 9:00am today period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Five people were admitted to different hospitals in the country due to heat stroke, said the Health Emergency Operation Center and Control Room of DGHS this morning.

Two of the three new heat stroke deaths were reported from Madaripur district.

The other heat stroke death was reported from Chattogram, said DGHS.

Health directorate officials said the Health Emergency Operation Centre and Control Room collecting data on heat stroke patients at government hospitals across the country from April 22.

The data collected till 9:00am today showed 10 deaths and five hospitalisations due to heat stroke across the country.

According to DGHS data, among the 10 people who died of heat stroke across the country, eight were men and two were women.

Apart from the two in Madaripur, one heat stroke death each was reported in Chuadanga, Khulna, Habiganj, Rajbari, Jhenaidah, Lalmonirhat, Bandarban and Chattogram districts.

Officials of DGHS said they prepared a guideline titled "Guideline on Management of Heat Related Illness" for the treatment of heat-related illnesses.

Doctors across the country are being trained in the light of this guideline through online, they said.