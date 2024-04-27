Water cannon spray in DNCC area on chief heat officer’s advice

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) started using water cannons to spray water in its areas to prevent air pollution and keep the city cool during the ongoing intense heatwave.

DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam inaugurated the programme at Syed Mahbub Morshed Sarani in the capital's Agargaon area today.

Atiqul said a severe heatwave has been sweeping the country, including Dhaka, for almost a month.

"Bushra Afreen, the chief heat officer of the Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center, a US-based research organisation at the DNCC, suggested arranging "artificial rain" to provide some relief to the citizens from the heatwave.

"As part of that, water sprays have been arranged through two cannons of the DNCC," he said.

DNCC mayor added, "We will spray 4,00,000 litres of water every day from two cannons. Water will be sprayed on important roads of the city from 11:00am to 4:00pm.