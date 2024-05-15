Mild heat wave sweeping 42 districts, might spread more: BMD

A mild heat wave which is sweeping over 42 districts across the country might spread, said a met office forecast for the next 24 hours begins from 9:00am today.

"Mild heat wave is sweeping over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Khulna and Sylhet divisions and the districts of Tangail, Faridpur, Madaripur, Kishoreganj, Netrokona, Rangamati, Cumilla, Noakhali, Fani, Cox`s Bazar, Bhola and Patuakhali. It may continue and spread," it said.

Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind are likely to occur at one or two places over Sylhet division. Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

Trough of low lies over West Bengal to North-west Bay.

Day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country.

Maximum temperature yesterday was recorded 38.4degree Celsius at Sayedpur and minimum 24.4 degree Celsius at Tetulia.

Maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6:00am today was recorded 16 millimeters (mm) at Bogura.

The sun will setb today at 6:34pm and will rise tomorrow at 5:16am in the capital.