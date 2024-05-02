Secondary schools to reopen Saturday, primary on Sunday

Academic activities at all secondary-level educational institutions will resume on Saturday, the Ministry of Education said today.

The ministry's Public Relations Officer (PRO) MA Khair confirmed it to The Daily Star.

A top official of the primary and mass education ministry said primary schools will reopen on Sunday.

Mahbubur Rahman, the ministry's PRO, said, "We will announce our official decision on Saturday."

Today (Thursday), almost all secondary schools were closed as the ministry did not give any clear instruction in this regard.

On April 29, the High Court ordered the government to close primary and secondary schools, and madrasas till Thursday (today) amid the ongoing heatwave.