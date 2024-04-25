Heatwave: Decision on extending closure of schools, colleges Saturday

Decision on extending the closure of schools and colleges prompted by heatwave will be taken on Saturday, said State Minister for Education Shamsun Nahar.

"We are not certain about the temperature. It may go up or down. We have two days off (Friday and Saturday) and after observing the situation we will decide," she said while talking to reporters at her office today.

Replying to a question, the state minister said, "Our minister [Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury Nowfel]will return home on Friday (tomorrow) and then we'll take a decision in this regard."

Replying to another question whether there is any alternative plan about taking classes, she said taking classes online could be an alternative way but students in rural areas can't afford it and decision will be taken considering all these factors.

Earlier on April 20, due to the ongoing heatwave condition, the authorities concerned extended closure of schools, colleges, madrasas, and technical education institution across the country until April 27 (Saturday) which were scheduled to open after Eid holidays on April 21.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Meteorological Department issued a warning that the ongoing heatwave will persist for 72 hours starting this morning.