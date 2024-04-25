Education
UNB, Dhaka
Thu Apr 25, 2024 04:42 PM
Last update on: Thu Apr 25, 2024 05:34 PM

Education

Heatwave: Decision on extending closure of schools, colleges Saturday

UNB, Dhaka
Thu Apr 25, 2024 04:42 PM Last update on: Thu Apr 25, 2024 05:34 PM
Shamsun Nahar. Photo: UNB

Decision on extending the closure of schools and colleges prompted by heatwave will be taken on Saturday, said State Minister for Education Shamsun Nahar.

Temperature rise in Dhaka last 30 years
An April way hotter than 30-year average

"We are not certain about the temperature. It may go up or down. We have two days off (Friday and Saturday) and after observing the situation we will decide," she said while talking to reporters at her office today.

Heatwave: Schools, colleges to remain shut till April 27

Replying to a question, the state minister said, "Our minister [Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury Nowfel]will return home on Friday (tomorrow) and then we'll take a decision in this regard."

Replying to another question whether there is any alternative plan about taking classes, she said taking classes online could be an alternative way but students in rural areas can't afford it and decision will be taken considering all these factors.

Earlier on April 20, due to the ongoing heatwave condition, the authorities concerned extended closure of schools, colleges, madrasas, and technical education institution across the country until April 27 (Saturday) which were scheduled to open after Eid holidays on April 21.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Meteorological Department issued a warning that the ongoing heatwave will persist for 72 hours starting this morning.

Heatwave alert extended for 72 hours
Heatwave alert extended for 72 hours

 

