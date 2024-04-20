Heatwave: Schools, colleges to remain shut till April 27

The government has decided to keep all schools, colleges, madrasas, and technical education institutions across the country closed from April 21 to 27 due to a heatwave sweeping over the country.

The educational institutions will reopen on April 28.

The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education in a press release, announced the closure of all primary schools from April 21 to 27 considering the health and safety of the students.

Later, the Directorate of Secondary & Higher Education (DHSE) in another notification said all government and private educational institutions—schools and colleges-- under the DHSE have also been declared closed till April 25.

It said the decision has been taken considering the suggestions of the meteorological office and health ministry due the continuous heatwave.

However, the next two days -- Friday and Saturday --are weekly holidays. As a result, the holidays will be extended till April 27.

The officials of madrasas, and technical education boards told The Daily Star that they will follow the DSHE directive.

All the government schools and colleges were supposed to reopen tomorrow after Eid and Pahela Baishakh holidays.

According to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), Severe heat wave is sweeping Khulna division and Rajshahi, Pabna and Tangail districts and it may continue for the next five days.

These areas will see no change in heat conditions for the five days commencing 9:00am today, it predicted.

Meanwhile, Jashore today overtook Chuadanga to record the highest temperature in the country at 42.6ºC. The maximum temperature in Dhaka on Friday was 38.4ºC.