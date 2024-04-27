Heatwave: primary schools to reopen tomorrow, pre-primary classes to remain shut

All primary schools across the country will open tomorrow amid the severe heatwave.

However, the pre-primary class activities will remain closed until further notice.

Mahbubur Rahman Tuhin, public relations officer of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, confirmed the information in a press release today.

According to the press release, schools operating in one shift will run from 8:00am to 11:30am every day. In schools operating in two shifts, the first shift will be from 8:00am to 9:30am and the second shift will continue from 9:45am to 11:30am.

The assembly will remain closed until the heatwave reaches a tolerable level, it added.

The decisions to start class activities of the primary schools run by the government and Child Welfare Trust and learning centres of the Bureau of Non-formal Education have been taken considering the health risks of the children due to the ongoing heatwave.

On April 20, the government decided that all primary and secondary schools, and colleges across the country will remain closed from April 21 to 27 due to the heatwave.

The schools and colleges were supposed to reopen today after the Eid and Pahela Baishakh holidays.