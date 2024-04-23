Heatwaves in April getting longer

Says study based on data from 1981 to 2023; Met office issues heat alert for 3 more days

58-year-old Shah Alam, held by his wife, was waiting on the stairs in front of Mugda General Hospital for his son to come before going to the emergency department. A shopkeeper in Mugdapara, Shah Alam had suddenly collapsed while on-duty yesterday afternoon due to the severe heat that has gripped the nation. PHOTO: ANISUR RAHMAN

Mild to moderate heatwaves, 36 to 40 degrees Celsius, in the month of April have gotten longer over the years, according to a research.

Between 1981 and 2023, the shortest duration of an April heatwave was two days and the longest was 23 days, says Meteorologist Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallik, who has studied temperatures of April over 43 years.

Rajshahi, Jashore, Pabna, Chuadanga and Satkhira saw the highest number of hot days in April.

However, the number of days seeing severe, 40-42 C, and very severe, over 42 C, have not risen.

Severe to very severe heatwaves stayed for six days at most, says Mallik, a meteorologist at Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

There were at least two days of mild to moderate heatwave in every April in the 43 years. In recent years, such hot days have sometimes persisted for more than three weeks.

The country is baking in extreme heat and this April has already seen four days of severe to very severe heatwaves.

According to the research which has not been published yet, from 1981 to 1988, the number of hot days was two; in 1988, it was five; in 1991, it was 10; in 1992, it was nine; in 1994, it was 16; in 1995, it was 23; in 2001, it was 17; in 2008, it was 16 days; in 2009, it was 17; in 2014, it was 23; and in 2023, it was 17.

When it comes to severe to very severe heatwaves, in 1989, there were three days; in 1992, five days; in 1995, four days; from 1997-2004, two days each year; in 2009-2010, four days each year; in 2014, six days; in 2016, two days; and in 2022-2023, three days each.

Districts in the northern, southern and southwestern part of the country were affected the most. Heatwaves prevailed for more than one third of April over some districts.

There were 1,290 days in April in the 43 years studied. Dhaka saw 186 days of mild to extreme heatwave, Tangail 193, Satkhira 284, Rangamati 135, Bogura and Madaripur 146 each, and Faridpur 265.

Currently, a mild to very severe heatwave is sweeping over the country with the Met office saying that it will continue until the end of this month.

The Met office yesterday reissued a heat wave alert for 72 hours.

Meteorologist AKM Nazmul Hoque said due to high levels of humidity, the weather feels four to five degrees hotter than it actually is.

The highest temperature, 42.6 C, was recorded in Chuadanga on April 21.

Nazmul said that the Met Office yesterday reissued a heat wave alert for 72 hours "so that different government agencies take necessary measures".

"We will issue the alert again as the temperatures may increase from Tuesday," he said.

There is no rainfall forecast for the country except one or two places in Sylhet, Mymensingh and Chattogram division.