Rain likely in Dhaka, four other divisions

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecasts rain or thundershowers at different parts of the country in 24 hours starting from 9:00am today.

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places in Mymensingh and Barishal divisions," said a Met office bulletin.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country, it said.

Country's highest temperature was recorded in Chuadanga at 36.5 degre Celsius in 24 hours till 6:00am today.

The highest rainfall, at 14 mm, was recorded in Kishoreganj's Nikli.