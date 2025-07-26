BRAC Bank crosses $1 billion market value

BRAC Bank has surpassed $1 billion in market capitalisation, becoming the only bank in Bangladesh to achieve this milestone in the capital market, the bank said in a press release.

The blue-chip issue has maintained an upward trend on both the Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges in recent weeks. As of 24 July, its closing price stood at Tk 68.8, well above its face value of Tk 10.

This brought BRAC Bank's market capitalisation to Tk 13,691 crore on 24 July, the last trading day of the previous week, as the lender has 199 crore listed shares.

"This milestone reflects the trust of our shareholders and customers," said Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, Managing Director and CEO (current charge).

"It is a testament to our strong governance, prudent financial management, and commitment to sustainable growth. We remain focused on enhancing shareholder value," he added.

Of the private bank's shares, 46.17 percent are owned by sponsors and directors, while foreign investors hold 33.79 percent — the highest international shareholding among local banks, BRAC Bank said.

Local institutions and general investors hold 13.28 percent and 6.76 percent, respectively.

With an authorised capital of Tk 5,000 crore and a paid-up capital of Tk 1,991 crore, BRAC Bank has improved across all major financial metrics, including earnings per share, return on equity, return on assets, non-performing loans, and profit after tax, it said.