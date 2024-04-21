Education
Star Digital Report
Sun Apr 21, 2024 01:55 PM
Last update on: Sun Apr 21, 2024 03:27 PM

Education

Heatwave: DU and JnU classes to be held virtually

DU exams to be held in person; JnU exams postponed till April 25
The authorities of Dhaka University (DU) and Jagannath University (JnU) today decided to hold classes virtually due to the ongoing heatwave.

The classes at DU will be held online until further notice while the JnU classes will be held virtually till April 25, our campus correspondents reported.

Heatwave: Schools, colleges to remain shut till April 27

Only the examinations at DU will be held in person, the university authorities said in a press release today.

DU's Prof Sitesh Chandra Bachar, pro-vice-chancellor (academic), said the decision was taken today amid the heatwave sweeping over the country.

"After discussing the heatwave issue with our vice-chancellor, we have decided that our class activities will continue online," he said.

The residential halls at the university will remain open, he added.

Meanwhile, JnU postponed examinations scheduled from tomorrow (April 22) to April 25 considering students health issues during the heatwave.

Dos and Don’ts during a heatwave

JnU Prof Ainul Islam confirmed it to The Daily Star after an emergency meeting chaired by the university's Vice-Chancellor Prof Sadika Halim today.

He said classes would be conducted virtually during the period of the heatwave, and the exams that were scheduled for this time have been postponed until next week.

Additionally, classes at colleges affiliated with national universities have also been suspended, he added.

Yesterday, the government decided that all primary and secondary schools, and colleges across the country will remain closed from April 21 to 27 due to the heatwave.

Comments

push notification