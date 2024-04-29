Classroom shutdown is only logical amid sweltering heat

Reopening schools and madrasas despite a heat alert was a poor decision

Let's be frank. The reopening of schools and colleges amid a persistent heatwave was as whimsical as it was inconsiderate given the suffering it has caused. It took only a day for the imprudence of the decision to be clear after two school teachers died and numerous students (and teachers) fell sick across the country on Sunday, when classes resumed after a long hiatus. That such tragedies may occur during the longest heatwave on record in 76 years is understandable—that this obvious possibility would be lost on those who should have known better is not. This has once again highlighted how arbitrarily crucial decisions about the well-being of citizens are often taken in Bangladesh.

One may recall how the government similarly flip-flopped on lockdown decisions at the height of the Covid-19 outbreak. Every time the nation is confronted with a crisis with major health implications, it seems to be bogged down by indecisions, inconsistencies, and lack of coordination among the relevant authorities. The classroom shutdown decision too has been marred by inconsistencies. After the incidents on Sunday, the education ministry decided that secondary schools, madrasas and colleges would be closed in five districts, despite the minister earlier opposing closures. Why only five? On what basis were they selected? Primary schools, on the other hand, were to remain open—a decision subsequently withdrawn on Monday afternoon, with a new shutdown announced until May 2 when temperatures are expected to fall.

During a crisis like this, shutdown or reopening decisions may vary from day to day, and region to region. There is no harm in that. But one cannot but question the recent decisions taken by the different ministries related to education. The continued heatwave has caused massive sufferings, with frequent outages in many parts of the country only exacerbating them. If adults are struggling to cope with this situation, can minors be expected to be different? Of course, we cannot afford prolonged school closures, especially after the learning loss suffered during Covid years. But this unprecedented heatwave has presented a challenge that must factor into all decisions.

Already, the meteorological department has extended its heatwave alert numerous times. Its latest alert—eighth in April—was extended to May 1 morning. The next few days will thus be crucial, and it is only logical that all pre-tertiary educational institutions will remain closed during this time. We urge all relevant ministries and departments to work judiciously and collaboratively in this regard. They also must have plans in place to address the learning loss when students are finally safe to return to classes.