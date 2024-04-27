Heat wave turns ‘very severe’ in Rajshahi, Chuadanga, Pabna

Rains likely in parts of Ctg, Sylhet

Respite from the prevailing heatwave condition across the country is unlikely and it has turned "very severe" in three districts.

According to a regular bulletin of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today, "very Severe" heat wave is sweeping Rajshahi, Chuadanga and Pabna.

Besides, Tangail, Bogura, Bagerhat, Jashore and Kushtia are experiencing severe heat wave while parts of Dhaka and Rajshahi and Khulna, Rangpur, Mymensingh and Barishal divisions, Moulvibazar, Rangamati, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni and Bandarban districts are experiencing a mild to moderate heat wave and it may continue, it said.

The country's highest temperature was recorded at 42.7 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga yesterday while today's minimum temperature was recorded at 21.5 degrees Celsius in Srimangal.

Meanwhile, rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

Day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country. Due to increase of moisture incursion, the discomfort may persist.