Met office issues alert over 3-day heatwave

Chuadanga logs season’s highest temp at 41.5ºC

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has issued a 72-hour nationwide heat alert from yesterday saying that the ongoing heatwave is expected to continue in most parts of the country.

"Discomfort might increase due to high humidity during this period," said a warning from the BMD, signed by Meteorologist Meteorologist Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallik.

Meanwhile, Chuadanga recorded this season's highest temperature for the fourth consecutive day yesterday.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 41.5°C at around 6:00pm, reports our Chuadanga correspondent, quoting Jaminur Rahman, in charge of Chuadanga Weather Observatory.

Earlier, Chuadanga recorded 40.6°C on Tuesday, 40.8°C on Wednesday, and 40.4°C on Thursday.

Jaminur Rahman said that the season's highest temperature was recorded at 41.3°C in Chuadanga, Meherpur, and Jhenaidah at 3:00pm. But it increased to 41.5°C at 6:00pm. It was also the country's highest temperature till now.

"Intense heatwave is sweeping the area. The heat may continue for a few more days as there are no chances of rain in the meantime," he added.

The district administration has issued a heat alert due to intense heat.

The public was alerted by loudspeaker announcements in the important areas of the district town. They were asked not to venture out of their houses unless necessary. Residents were asked to take extra caution for children and the elderly.

Animals are also reeling in the unbearable heat.

The number of heat-related patients is increasing in hospitals.