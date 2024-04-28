Weather
Heatwave alert extended for 72 hours

Photo: Sheikh Nasir

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has extended the heat alert that the ongoing heatwave is likely to persist for 72 more hours starting this morning.

Maximum temperatures in Dhaka in degrees celsius
"Due to increasing moisture incursion, the discomfort may increase," said the alert from the meteorological department, signed by Meteorologist Hafizur Rahman.

This announcement follows earlier alerts issued on April 19, April 22, and April 25, as the BMD continues to monitor and respond to the challenging weather patterns affecting the region.

Heatwave in Bangladesh April 2024
Meanwhile, primary and secondary schools and colleges reopened today after a long break that included the Eid holidays, Pahela Baishakh, and a week off due to the scorching temperatures.

Related topic:
heatwave 2024Heatwave in BangladeshHeatwave alert Bangladesh72 hours heatwave warning
