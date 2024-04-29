Efficient use of AC can reduce electricity bills: experts

The scorching heatwave that has swept over Bangladesh since the start of April is causing people to rely on air conditioners (ACs) more than ever.

Alongside that, local manufacturing and assembly have led to a significant decrease in prices of the home appliance, bringing it within the budget of more consumers and fuelling the growth of the market.

However, although ACs provide a much-needed respite from the heat, the home appliance also draws a lot of power, leading to higher electricity bills and putting a further strain on people who are already suffering due to heightened inflation.

As a result, after purchasing an AC, most customers try to use ACs economically in an attempt to reduce their electricity bills, but they often do not know the optimal ways to do so.

According to experts, the correct use of ACs can help reduce the user's electricity bills.

Aynal Haque, professor of the Electric and Electronic Engineering Department of the Bangladesh University of Engineering Technology, said ensuring an airtight room that prevents cool air from leaking out and keeping ACs at a specific temperature is the best practice.

According to Haque, ACs should be installed on a suitable wall, one that does not face west, to cool the room rapidly, which can reduce energy consumption.

He added that ACs equipped with inverter technology consume more power immediately after starting up, but require less energy once the AC is running at full speed. As a result, overall power consumption is lower than non-inverter ACs.

Ariful Islam, head of research and innovation at Walton Air Conditioner, suggested setting the temperature of the AC at 25 degrees Celsius to save energy. He also stressed the need to close windows tightly and insulate the room to keep cool air in and hot air out.

According to Islam, regular maintenance, such as changing air filters, is mandatory. He added that regular check-ups also ensure that the home appliance keeps working well.

Newer ACs have features that save energy, like variable-speed motors that use less energy, he said. He also suggested regularly monitoring AC usage and analysing energy bills to see where users can save more energy.

Using a 1.5-ton inverter AC from Walton as an example, he said: "If this AC runs at 25 degrees Celsius for eight hours, the electricity bill will be Tk 34. For conventional ACs, the bill would be about Tk 46, meaning an inverter AC can save Tk 12 per day."

Echoing Islam's sentiments, Sanjana Mahmud, product manager (home comfort) at Singer Bangladesh Limited, said that 'Green Inverter' technology can save up to 60 percent energy in comparison to a non-inverter AC of the same capacity under ideal conditions.

Sanjana suggested setting the temperature between 24-26 degrees Celsius, cleaning air filters regularly, and servicing the AC periodically.

She advised to ensure proper insulation, seal all leaks and holes in the room, close curtains and blinds during the daytime to keep ambient temperatures lower, and to set sleep timers on ACs.

Mazharul Islam, additional general manager (production) at Electro Mart Bangladesh, said advanced technology as well as inverter technology leads to energy savings.

"After achieving the target temperature, ACs with inverter technology consume electricity in very low amounts, reducing power consumption," he said, adding that inverter technology was the most energy efficient of all modern technologies.

He also suggested keeping ceiling fans running to help recirculate chilled air, which helps cool rooms in a short time and reduce power consumption.

All four experts said ACs offer a multitude of benefits that enhance both comfort and well-being. According to them, ACs do more than just cool down rooms. They also help regulate humidity, which is the amount of moisture in the air.

During heatwaves, air conditioning is essential for keeping people safe and healthy, they stated.

High temperatures can lead to heat-related illnesses, especially for vulnerable populations like the elderly and young children. So, having air conditioning helps prevent these illnesses by keeping indoor temperatures cool and comfortable, they said.

Furthermore, air conditioning improves quality of life by boosting sleep quality and productivity.

However, they acknowledged that ACs also pose environmental concerns.

As ACs rely heavily on electricity, often generated from fossil fuels, they lead to greenhouse gas emissions, fuelling climate change.

Some ACs also use refrigerants that are harmful to the ozone layer and contribute to global warming if they leak, they said.