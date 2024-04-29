Helping stray animals beat the heat

Dhaka is experiencing the worst possible heat wave and Dhakaites are all chalking out their best-known life hacks and household hacks to beat the heat.

Fermented rice thirst quencher with lemon and kaffir lime leaves is a cooling drink that people used to have when there were no refrigerators, and now grannies are insisting for that cooler to be had. Having tamarind juice, lemonades, oral saline, and glucose drinks has become a must in this heat wave.

But, what about the city's other dwellers who cannot express their discomfort like us? I am talking about stray animals and our pets. This city is theirs too, just like we care for ourselves, we must remember to care for our stray animals during this unprecedented weather.

Dhakaites are generally kind-hearted and social media is full of clips showing people leaving terracotta bowls or plastic buckets of water on the balcony or rooftops for birds to take a dip and drink a sip. The poor crows are panting, sparrows are hiding in building cracks and ventilators, the dogs near the butcher shop or grocery shop in the lanes are lying half-conscious on the footpath, street cats are hardly seen and are hiding in some corners.

Rakibul Haque Amil, founder and chairperson of People for Animal Welfare (PAW) Foundation, explains what we should do for our street animals and pets during this heat.

Stray animals are suffering the most in this heat wave. Your house pets are taken care of, yet pet lovers who own local breeds and foreign breed dogs, cats and birds must allow them to rest in air conditioning rooms or use an air cooler between noon and 4:00pm or 5:00pm when the heat is almost unbearable. These poor animals are vulnerable around those hours.

"If you do not have an AC, then give them a fan, placed at their level so that the air can pass and circulate around them. It is important to maintain temperature. Give them a wet towel wash every day, and frequent baths. Pets tend to hide under a table or bed, let them be and try to keep that place cool by moping it with water," he said.

Amil adds, "As for stray animals, find them a shaded corner, pour water containers and place them in that corner or the footpath for dogs. Cats can help themselves but still try to look out for them as well."

Birds living in urban cities do not have easy access to water bodies like ponds or swamps. So, it is best to put out water for their relief. As city dwellers, it is our responsibility to ease life for our city animals too.

Professor Dr KBM Saiful Islam, dean, Faculty of Animal Science & Veterinary Medicine and Chairman, Department of Medicine and Public Health Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University, Dhaka says poultry and farm animals also suffer from heat stress or stroke.

"The sheds for such animals are not scientifically constructed, it traps the heat inside the room. It is important to keep their shed cool by placing thick, wet jute cloths on the tin roof or spray water at intervals. During extremely hot hours of the day do not keep the animals out in the open.

"We must know that there is saline for animals too. If you cannot find one then human oral saline will suffice; household pets or street animals can be given saline water as well. Your pets need to be trimmed, given plenty of fresh water with vitamin C and electrolyte mix. You must remember to give them foods that are easy to digest so that not much energy is needed for digestion.

"Animal welfare and animal rights need to be remembered and practiced by us all during this suffocating summer."