5 ways to keep the house cool without an AC

It seems that the rising temperature is becoming unbearable day by day, and everyone nowadays is looking for ways to escape the heat. Given our climate's subtropical nature, once the fan's breeze was sufficient to keep us comfortable. However, the climate has changed, and so has our coping mechanisms. For many, an AC is still a luxury and beyond one's affordability. However, there are a few clever ways to keep the home cool without it.

Optimise your windows

Windows can be the biggest source of heat gain in your home. To minimise this, close your curtains or blinds during the day, especially on the side facing the sun. You can also use reflective window panels or apply sun-control film to deflect heat.

For a more aesthetic touch, consider planting trees or tall shrubs near sun-facing windows to provide natural shade and coolness.

Use ceiling fans wisely

Ceiling fans do not lower the temperature, but they make the room feel cooler by circulating air. Ensure your ceiling fans rotate counterclockwise during summer, as this pushes the cooler air down where it's most needed.

Remember the good old hath pakha (traditional hand fans)? Perhaps now would be the right time to purchase them. This way, you can enjoy personal cooling without the electricity bill spike.

Focus on fabric choices

Swap out heavy curtains and bedding with lighter materials that do not trap heat. Fabrics like cotton and linen breathe more easily and remain cooler to the touch compared to synthetics. Use light-coloured bed linens, as they reflect rather than absorb heat, helping you keep cooler at night.

Cultivate an indoor garden

Plants are natural air coolers. Through a process called transpiration, plants release moisture into the air, which helps lower indoor temperatures. Create small indoor gardens with plants like aloe vera, spider plants, ficus, and ferns that thrive indoors and require minimal maintenance. Placing these around your home can improve air quality and keep your spaces cooler.

Cook smart!

During a heatwave, avoid using the oven or stove as they significantly increase indoor temperatures. Why not eat salads and sandwiches? Or, use small appliances like slow cookers, rice cookers, or microwaves which emit less heat.

Moreover, explore innovative cooling solutions such as homemade coolers. For instance, placing a bowl of ice in front of a fan can spread chilled air around the room. Similarly, dampening your curtains slightly can help cool the air as it passes through them, thanks to the evaporation effect.

Lastly, in Bangladesh, many homes absorb a significant amount of heat through their roofs. Painting your roof white to reflect sunlight or installing a green roof can significantly reduce heat absorption.

Remember, keeping your home cool during the heatwave does not necessarily require high-tech solutions or expensive equipment. With a few strategic adjustments and some creative thinking, you can transform your living space into a much cooler space.