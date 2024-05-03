Heatwave: Secondary schools, colleges in several districts closed tomorrow

All secondary schools, colleges, madrasas, and technical education institutions in several districts across the country including Dhaka, will be closed tomorrow due to the ongoing heatwave.

A notice was issued in this regard by the education ministry this afternoon, signed by its Information and Public Relations Officer MA Khair.

The notice said education institutions in all districts in Khulna and Rajshahi divisions will remain closed tomorrow.

In addition, educational institutions in Dhaka and Tangail district of Dhaka division, Chandpur district of Chattogram, Rangpur, Kurigram, Nilphamari, and Dinajpur district of Rangpur division will also remain shut due to the ongoing heatwave.