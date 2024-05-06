15 died of heatstroke in the last two weeks: DGHS

A total of 15 people died across the country due to heatstroke in the last 15 days, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Three of them died in the 24 hours till 11:00am today, said the Health Emergency Operation Center and Control Room of the DGHS.

Thirteen of the deceased were male and two were female.

So far, 34 people have suffered due to heatstroke throughout the country, according to the DGHS data.

The actual number of people dying of heat-related illness could be higher as the DGHS started keeping records from April 22, twenty days after the ongoing heatwave began searing the country.

This is the first time the DGHS is releasing data on heatstrokes, it said.

Incidents of heatstrokes claiming lives were reported earlier last month, but the cause of fatalities were not officially confirmed.

Besides, the DGHS surveillance does not cover private healthcare facilities, which outnumber government ones.

According to the DGHS officials, seven died of heatstroke in Magura. Deaths were also reported from Chattogram, Khulna, Chuadanga, Habiganj, Rajbari, Jhenidah, Lalmonirhat, Bandarban and Madaripur.