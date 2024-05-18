Mirpur Beribadh: A soothing escape in Dhaka

Dhaka residents often complain that there is no escape from the loud and congested city. While open space here is very limited indeed, there are a few places in Dhaka where one can still take a soothing walk, enjoy a quiet sunset, or take a boat ride to rejuvenate themselves.

Mirpur Beribadh is one of those few places.

Photo: Shadab Shahrokh Hai

Where is it?

Mirpur Beribadh stands on the bank of the river Turag, which is still very much alive and flowing. It's on your left as you approach the Botanical Garden. Getting to the Beribadh is quite easy. One can ride a bus, hire a CNG or even get on a rickshaw from Mirpur-1 and in less than half an hour you can be at the Beribadh.

The Walk

The Beribadh offers quite a few interesting activities but the tranquil walk is probably the one to appreciate the most. It is recommended that you arrive at the Beribadh before sunset to revel in the cool afternoon breeze and a great view on your walk.

A footbridge expands along the riverside. It's close enough to the water, giving you the illusion that you are walking on water. Roughly two kilometres long, the footbridge offers an amazing view of the river along with the opportunity to walk.

The sights around, above and under you are truly something else. On one side there's the river, which becomes progressively enchanting as the sun drives its chariot beyond the horizon. On the other side, foliage creates a green wall. Underneath the bridge, sometimes water, sometimes a little bit of dry land and sometimes a couple of haystacks really make you feel like you are in a distant village.

Standing here, you can get a view of Dhaka in the distance and be amazed at the contrast created by nature.

Photo: Shadab Shahrokh Hai

The River

Albeit a small one, Turag still paints a scenic view. In the late afternoon, the river is far from tranquil. The ebb tides make sure the water is flowing and present you with a spectacular sunset.

Water hyacinths flowing with the tide, the reed and aquatic weeds on the banks of the river create a verdant carpet on both sides of the river.

There are large boats in the river and people on their decks are well occupied with their daily jobs. It's a reminder of aquatic life, a divergent lifestyle and almost a forgotten one. Smaller boats are running up and down and if you feel like indulging yourself, you can get on a boat and get to know the river from up close.

An hour's ride on a boat will cost you around Tk 500 but make sure you haggle. You can ride until darkness falls.

For the spectators

There are several private parks on the edge of the Beribadh. Tamanna World Family Park, Fairy Land, and Neverland are a few to name. One can find sitting arrangements with views of the river here, along with snacks and fast food. Some of these parks even have rides like merry-go-round, making them interesting for the children. There's an entry fee starting from Tk 20 into these parks but if you are visiting with your family, the accommodating arrangements will make the visit more comfortable for you.

While the Beribadh will certainly offer you an escape from the cruel grasp of Dhaka, the small river will also remind you that our rivers are dying out and make you wonder if this place will remain the same after a decade. Nevertheless, we should cherish it while it lasts and work to protect our nature.