Love road at Mirpur: A youthful street

Certain neighbourhoods in Dhaka have that one spot where people gather to just sit back and relax. For Mirpur, it's the frequently discussed street referred to as "Love Road".

THE REGULAR PICTURE

The place starts to buzz from the afternoon. In the evening it reaches its prime and puts on its true bustling face, full of youth and vivacity. In the mild darkness of the evening, under the street lights, this place sparkles with energy, music, and the smell of street food.

Photo: Shadab Shahrokh Hai

The place is most busy during the evenings of holidays and a lot of people gather here. Noticeably, almost all of the people here are young adults. The place is popular amongst couples and friends who like to just sit back and talk.

Take Slowgan Ahmed Anik for example. Anik is a CA student looking to finish his studies; every other Friday, he comes here with his friends.

"I come here because it reminds me of campus life. Notice that all the people here are young and are having fun," said Anik referring to a group of youth who were singing together with one guitarist sitting in the middle of the gathering.

There are multiple such groups where people are carrying musical instruments and some are playing whatever they feel like at the moment.

Labonno from Mirpur-1 is an admission candidate this year who used to come here frequently.

"I don't come here as often as I used to. It's not the same as it was before. Even five or six years ago this place used to be more animated. There were more colours and more music. Now it's a bit different."

While this place is quite dominated by people from Mirpur, Love Road is popular enough to draw people from different parts of Dhaka. Anik says he lives in Mirpur-10 but comes here for a walk while one of his friends comes from Mirpur-13 and another friend comes from Dhanmondi, just so they can spend some time together.

Photo: Shadab Shahrokh Hai

THE FOOD SCENE

The street food here is eye-catching because the place is always bustling. There are several restaurants on the roadside as well as street food stalls. There are multiple options for matka cha, fuchka, and panipuri. There are street hawkers ferrying peanuts, different types of chutneys, chips, and regular tea.

If you feel like something heavier, fast-food options such as burgers and pizzas are available here along with kebabs and grills. Juice bars will offer you juices, coffee and shakes to soothe your soul.

Some of the stalls such as the matka cha stall or the panipuri stalls are well decorated to catch your attention. There's also sand tea (baalu cha) and several other interesting options to try.

Photo: Shadab Shahrokh Hai

"Some of the items here are really good. I liked the pizza from the street stall but I wasn't impressed by the drinks," said Shihabur Rahman who works at a consultancy firm and comes to Love Road regularly.

"I often sit at a tea stall across the street but this place is better than a tea stall. At least it presents a better environment," he added.

What becomes evident from people's reaction is that people in Dhaka are badly in need of more recreational places. Parks and open places have become a myth so naturally people are clinging onto any and every place they can find for a hangout and Love Road is as good an option as any.