‘Worst wicket I've come across’: Southee blasts Mirpur pitch

The pitch used for the second and final Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand was a classic Mirpur rank-turner, especially prepared to give the hosts maximum home advantage.

But much to the disappointment of the Tigers, the ploy backfired as Bangladesh ended up losing the Test by four wickets and New Zealand managed to level the two-match series.

Despite ending on the winning side, New Zealand skipper Tim Southee termed the Mirpur pitch as the worst he has ever played a Test in.

"Probably the worst wicket I've come across in my career," said Southee after the game on Saturday.

"Just like I said, the balance between bat and ball was heavily favoured into the bowler's hands. So, I think for the match to be over in 170 [178.1] overs sort of reflects that. So, for our guys to scrap away and then come away with the win was a big pleasure," he added.

While describing the nature of the surface Southee further added, " It wasn't great. I think there wasn't an even battle between bat and ball."

However Southee didn't see anything wrong when it comes to utilising home advantage as the 34-year-old praised the progress of the Bangladesh team and described how difficult it is to beat the Tigers in their den.

"I think Bangladesh have shown over the years that they're an ever-improving side in all three formats. They're a tough side at home in these conditions. And when you come in here, it's going to be a tough place to come," said the Kiwi skipper.

Southee was also pleased with the performance of his team despite the difficult conditions and praised the efforts of player of the match Glenn Phillips and left arm spinner Ajaz Patel who picked up six wickets in the second innings to bundle out the Tigers for 144 runs.

"On a pretty difficult wicket, there are pretty good things to take out of it. Obviously, Glenn Phillips' effort throughout the match, his innings in the first innings was obviously crucial to keep us in the game and get us past Bangladesh in the first innings. His work with the ball, he's still young in his spin career and the impact he's had with the ball in this series has been pleasing.

"We obviously didn't get the big scores that we would like, but on a wicket like that, 20-30 run partnerships here and there go a long way. And Ajaz, obviously in a spin-friendly condition, showed his class in picking up the six wickets," said Southee.