Inflation eases but stays above 9% in April

Mon May 13, 2024 03:01 PM
Mon May 13, 2024 03:48 PM

Inflation in Bangladesh fell seven basis points to 9.74 percent in April from a month ago on the back of declining prices of non-food items.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) grew 9.81 percent in March, data from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) showed today.

The cost-of-living crisis prolongs for wage workers

Non-food inflation went down by 30 basis points to 9.34 percent last month. It was 9.64 percent in March.

Food inflation, however, rose to 10.22 percent, up 35 basis points from 9.87 percent a month prior, according to the BBS.

push notification