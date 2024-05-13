Inflation eases but stays above 9% in April

Inflation in Bangladesh fell seven basis points to 9.74 percent in April from a month ago on the back of declining prices of non-food items.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) grew 9.81 percent in March, data from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) showed today.

Non-food inflation went down by 30 basis points to 9.34 percent last month. It was 9.64 percent in March.

Food inflation, however, rose to 10.22 percent, up 35 basis points from 9.87 percent a month prior, according to the BBS.