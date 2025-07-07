Inflation falls below 9% after 27 months

Bangladesh's inflation rate eased to 8.48 percent in June, down from 9.05 percent in May, falling below the 9 percent mark after more than two years.

To be exact, this is the first time in 27 months that inflation has dipped below the 9 percent mark, according to the latest data by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

The decline was driven by a drop in both food and non-food prices.

Food inflation fell to 7.39 percent in June, compared to 8.59 percent the previous month, bringing some much-needed relief to households struggling with the high cost of daily essentials.

Non-food inflation also edged down slightly, to 9.37 percent from 9.42 percent in May.