Business
Star Business Report
Mon Jul 7, 2025 05:06 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 7, 2025 06:45 PM

Most Viewed

Business
Business

Inflation falls below 9% after 27 months

Mon Jul 7, 2025 05:06 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 7, 2025 06:45 PM
Star Business Report
Mon Jul 7, 2025 05:06 PM Last update on: Mon Jul 7, 2025 06:45 PM
Bangladesh inflation rate update

Bangladesh's inflation rate eased to 8.48 percent in June, down from 9.05 percent in May, falling below the 9 percent mark after more than two years.

To be exact, this is the first time in 27 months that inflation has dipped below the 9 percent mark, according to the latest data by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The decline was driven by a drop in both food and non-food prices.

Food inflation fell to 7.39 percent in June, compared to 8.59 percent the previous month, bringing some much-needed relief to households struggling with the high cost of daily essentials.

Non-food inflation also edged down slightly, to 9.37 percent from 9.42 percent in May.

Related topic:
Inflationinflation rate Bangladeshinflation drops
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Is your wallet giving you anxiety? You're not alone

Is inflation giving you anxiety? You're not alone

5m ago
Trend of inflation and wage growth

Wage growth negative for 3 years as inflation outpaces pay rise

5m ago
Bangladesh inflation rate update

Inflation eases to single digits in January

5m ago

Taming inflation in Bangladesh

3m ago
Inflation in Bangladesh

Bangladesh’s inflation expected to ease to 6.6% in FY2024: ADB

1y ago
|বাণিজ্য

মূল্যস্ফীতি কমে ৮.৪৮ শতাংশ, ২৭ মাসের মধ্যে সর্বনিম্ন

জুনে খাদ্যপণ্যের মূল্যস্ফীতি কমে হয় ৭.৩৯ শতাংশ।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রোগ

ডেঙ্গু: ২৪ ঘণ্টায় ৩ জনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ৪৯২

২ ঘণ্টা আগে