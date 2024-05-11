Country to see another spell of heatwave

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) predicts a spell of mild to moderate heatwave in the second half of May after the current pre-monsoon rains subside.

"We expect the heatwave to begin around May 16," said Bazlur Rashid, a meteorologist at BMD. "However, it will be milder than the severe heatwave we experienced in April."

The BMD considers temperatures above 36 degrees Celsius for at least two consecutive days as heatwaves.

Temperatures between 38 and 39.9 degrees Celsius are considered as moderate heatwaves while temperatures between 36 and 37.9 degrees Celsius are considered as mild heatwaves.

Every year, the monsoon season typically arrives in Bangladesh between June 7 and 15. BMD's long-term forecast for May indicates a normal amount of rainfall, an improvement over last month, which saw 81 percent less rain than the average.

Bangladesh experienced a record-breaking 23 heatwave days in April, the highest in 76 years.

On a brighter note, the Met office forecasts rain and thunderstorms over the next three days in several areas across five divisions, including Dhaka.

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is

likely to occur at many places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, and

Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, and Chattogram

divisions with hails at isolated places," said a Met office forecast for the

next 72 hours commencing at 9:00am yesterday.

Yesterday, the highest temperature recorded was 34.8 degrees Celsius in Jashore, while the lowest was 21.5 degrees Celsius in Faridpur and Rangpur.