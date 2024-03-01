‘Living Room Session’ drops second episode with Kazal Dewan’s ‘Amay Joto Dukkho Dili Bondhure’

In a blend of intimate ambiance and professional finesse, Pavel Areen's musical venture, "Living Room Session", has unveiled its second production, "Amay Joto Dukkho Dili Bondhure", sung by musician Kazal Dewan.

The project first made waves when nine musicians, including Kazal Dewan, adorned the billboards of New York City's iconic Times Square on February 2, marking a significant moment for Bangladeshi music on the global stage.

Reflecting on his illustrious two-decade career as a pioneering producer and composer in Bangladesh's music industry, Pavel Areen shared his vision for "Living Room Session" with The Daily Star, stating, "I've embarked on numerous ambitious projects for television and film. With this endeavour, I aimed to marry the simplicity and joy of casual jam sessions in the living room with high production values."

The "Living Room Session" roster boasts a stellar lineup of featured artistes, including Kona, Oyshee, Imran Mahmudul, Masha Islam, Jahid Nirob, Mujib Pardeshi, Innima Roshni, and the latest addition, Kazal Dewan.

Overseeing the distribution of the sessions is Mushroom Entertainment, while Butter Communication and Maruf Raihan are managing the audio and video productions, respectively. The programme sponsored by Time Zone.