Kona’s ‘Bhalobeshe Sokhi’ kicks off ‘Living Room Session’

Popular musician, music producer and composer Pavel Areen's much anticipated musical programme "Living Room Session" began with Dilshad Nahar Kona's soulful rendition of Rabindranath Tagore's "Bhalobeshe Sokhi" today, on the eve of Valentine's Day.

In a groundbreaking move, the program first came into notice with nine of his musician guests' being featured on the billboards of historical Times Square in New York, USA, on February 2.

Audiences have been waiting for the episodes of the Living Room Session, a warm and rustic musical endeavour curated by the producer. The wait is over now with Kona's heartful song at the program, which is currently being showered with love by the audiences.

Video of Bhalobeshe Sokhi | Kona | TIME ZONE Living Room Session with Pavel Areen | Season 1

Reflecting on his extensive two-decade career as one of Bangladesh's leading producers and the new venture, Pavel told The Daily Star, "I've undertaken numerous extravagant projects for television and film. With this endeavour, I aimed to blend the simple and joyful essence of casual jam sessions in the living room with high production values."

The lineup of featured artistes in these sessions includes Kona, Oyshee, Imran Mahmudul, Masha Islam, Jahid Nirob, Mujib Pardeshi, Innima Roshni, and Kajol Dewan.

Regarding the song, Kona said, "It is very special to me and Pavel Areen did a great job by arranging the music. Being able to sing with such talented musicians in the session was truly a blessing. I hope the audiences like it."

Mushroom Entertainment is overseeing distribution, with Butter Communication and Maruf Raihan managing the audio and video productions, respectively. The program is sponsored by Time Zone.