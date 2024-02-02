Music
9 Bangladeshi musicians on Times Square billboard

Photos: Courtesy

In a groundbreaking move, nine Bangladeshi musicians have made their mark in one of the world's most iconic locations, Times Square. This extraordinary appearance is part of the celebration of the Living Room Session, a warm and rustic musical endeavour curated by producer and composer Pavel Areen.

Reflecting on his extensive two-decade career as one of Bangladesh's leading producers, Pavel shared, "I've undertaken numerous extravagant projects for television and film. With this endeavour, I aimed to blend the simple and joyful essence of casual jam sessions in the living room with high production values."

The lineup of featured artistes in these sessions includes Oyshee, Imran Mahmudul, Kona, Masha Islam, Jahid Nirob, Mujib Pardeshi, Innima Roshni, and Kajol Dewan.

Mushroom Entertainment is overseeing distribution, with Butter Communication and Maruf Raihan managing the audio and video productions, respectively.

Sponsored by Time Zone, the inaugural episode of the Living Room Session is set to be released on February 14.

