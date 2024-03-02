Pavel brings globality to your ‘living room’

It is rather hard to overstate how difficult it is to find your place amidst our concurrent musical landscape in the age of 'content': an overproduced, commercial, and sometimes soulless plethora of constant gratification. While musical shows like Gaan Bangla's "Wind of Change" and Coke Studio Bangla greatly refreshed our earbuds, there was still an unfulfilled niche for something far homelier, easier on the ears.

This is where "Living Room Sessions" kicks in, using the musical, philosophical, and spiritual energy of industry veteran Pavel Areen. You might know him as the drummer for Chirkutt, but Pavel has been especially prominent in the music industry as a music producer, dominating the ad film market and lending his talents to films like "Saturday Afternoon", "Television", "Doob", "Piprabidya" and more.

Photo: MR Rana Photography

"This is a culmination of my two-decade career," says Pavel, who was also intrinsically involved in "Wind of Change". "By the grace of the Almighty, I have received a lot in my career, and I see 'Living Room Sessions' as a way of giving back." Pavel's enthusiasm and passion mirrored the first two episodes of the show, the latter of which was released on Thursday, featuring folk artiste Kajol Dewan. "All my life, I've had the fortune of meeting some extraordinary people, and they all have helped me out in some way or other with this project."

"AOL Sessions" was a big inspiration for the project. "We wanted to shoot it in a musical studio first, but we weren't getting the 'big' feeling. We wanted something big, and finally landed on this theme," notes Pavel, who is also the owner of Butter Communication.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

The first episode of the project featured Kona, who lent her voice to the soothing rendition of Rabindra Sangeet "Bhalobeshe Shokhi". "I think I played it safe with the first episode since Kona apu is such an accomplished singer. At first, she was reluctant about lending her voice to a Rabindra Sangeet. During recording, she made sure that she had given it her all." What came out was simple elegance, accentuated by Maruf Raihan's stellar work behind the camera.

"The extensive details that Maruf included, being an architect himself, was a driving factor in 'Living Room Session's' identity – so I am grateful to him for that." The artiste also thanks Kallol Group for their patronage of this project. "They have been nothing but kind to me; they believed in me first, and this is why I have refracted many offers from other sponsors who were willing to pay more."

Photo: MR Rana Photography

Pavel's arrangement might be themed around a 'living room', but it has had a touch from all over the world. "We consulted with musicians from Coke Studio Pakistan and India, collaborated with a quartet team from London, and members from the world-renowned Dallas Horns also pitched in."

While the artiste lives his best life, balancing his band, commercial projects, and "Living Room Sessions", it wasn't always smooth sailing for him. "When I was in grade five, my father's business collapsed," he reminisces. "Ever since that, I did whatever I could, played kheap (commercial) shows, sessions, and whatever I could find – I call that a survival mindset."

Insisting that his spirituality guides him through most sets of circumstances, Pavel elaborates on his intricate relationship with it. "Whenever I am in musician's block or in need of some creativity, I just go to the other room and pray; I ask Him for guidance and plead to Him so that He gives me the solution."

Evidently, it also propels Pavel Areen through new heights, as seen in his willingness to overcome his propensity to work behind the scenes and come forward as one of the driving forces of the industry.