Living Room Session: Pavel Areen and Innima Roshni pay homage to motherhood

Musical program "Living Room Session with Pavel Areen" has unveiled a new song marking the International Mothers' Day featuring emerging young artiste Innima Roshni.

The song, titled "Mayer Anchol", has been launched on platforms including YouTube, Spotify and others on Sunday evening (May 12), marking the fourth production curated by musician Pavel Areen for the first season of his musical project.

Penned by Moajjem Hossain and tuned by Aleya Begum, this heartfelt rendition stands as a poignant tribute to mothers worldwide, expressed by Pavel Areen, the acclaimed musician behind its composition.

In his words, "This song embodies a tribute to the boundless love and selfless sacrifices our mothers shower upon us. Happy Mother's Day."

The production of the song is patronized by Time Zone, an authorized international watch retail chain brand of Kallol Group of Companies.

Presented by Time Zone and powered by ME label, Maruf Raihan directed the music video, and the shooting took place in Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC).

On February 14, "Time Zone Living Room Session" began its journey with Dilshad Nahar Kona's soulful rendition of Rabindranath Tagore's "Bhalobeshe Sokhi", on the eve of Valentine's Day.

After getting an overwhelming response from the release of the first song, the second song of the project, "Amay Joto Dukkho Dili Bondhure" was released on February 29. Folk artist Kajal Dewan provided vocals for this song.

The project first made waves when nine musicians adorned the billboards of New York City's iconic Times Square on February 2, marking a significant moment for Bangladeshi music on the global stage.

The program roster boasts a stellar lineup of featured artists, including Kona, Oyshee, Imran Mahmudul, Masha Islam, Jahid Nirob, Mujib Pardeshi, Innima Roshni and Kazal Dewan.

About the project, Pavel Areen said, "I've undertaken numerous extravagant projects for television and film. With this endeavor, I aimed to blend the simple and joyful essence of casual jam sessions in the living room with high production values."