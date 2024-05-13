Ed Sheeran to appear on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’

Ed Sheeran, who visited India in March, made a special appearance on an episode of "The Great Indian Kapil Show". The show's creators have recently shared a two-minute preview at the end of Episode 7 of the Netflix comedy series last Saturday.

The preview kicked off with Krushna Abhishek in his Mona avatar proclaiming, "They say no ads appear on Netflix. But today, we've got Ed Sheeran on our show!" This was followed by Kapil jokingly asking Sheeran how it feels to meet a global sensation like himself.

Kapil also boasted that Sheeran, who is on his third visit to India, had come specifically to meet him. However, Ed corrected him in Hindi, saying, "No... no... I came because I have a show in Mumbai."

Sheeran was also seen performing with a group of bhangra dancers. Additionally, he showcased Shah Rukh Khan's signature arm-stretch pose and Allu Arjun's viral Pushpa hand gesture during the episode.

The pop singer visited Mumbai for a four-day trip in March. In addition to performing at a concert, he also met with Bollywood celebrities, ranging from Shah Rukh Khan to Madhuri Dixit, Farah Khan, Malaika Arora, and Rajkummar Rao, during his visit.

"The Great Indian Kapil Show" streams every Saturday at 8pm on Netflix.