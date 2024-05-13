TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon May 13, 2024 12:37 PM
Last update on: Mon May 13, 2024 12:45 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Ed Sheeran to appear on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon May 13, 2024 12:37 PM Last update on: Mon May 13, 2024 12:45 PM
Ed Sheeran to appear on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’
Photo: Collected

Ed Sheeran, who visited India in March, made a special appearance on an episode of "The Great Indian Kapil Show". The show's creators have recently shared a two-minute preview at the end of Episode 7 of the Netflix comedy series last Saturday.

The preview kicked off with Krushna Abhishek in his Mona avatar proclaiming, "They say no ads appear on Netflix. But today, we've got Ed Sheeran on our show!" This was followed by Kapil jokingly asking Sheeran how it feels to meet a global sensation like himself.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Kapil also boasted that Sheeran, who is on his third visit to India, had come specifically to meet him. However, Ed corrected him in Hindi, saying, "No... no... I came because I have a show in Mumbai."

Sheeran was also seen performing with a group of bhangra dancers. Additionally, he showcased Shah Rukh Khan's signature arm-stretch pose and Allu Arjun's viral Pushpa hand gesture during the episode.

The pop singer visited Mumbai for a four-day trip in March. In addition to performing at a concert, he also met with Bollywood celebrities, ranging from Shah Rukh Khan to Madhuri Dixit, Farah Khan, Malaika Arora, and Rajkummar Rao, during his visit.

‘Laapataa Ladies’ maximises feminism with mistaken identity
Read more

‘Laapataa Ladies’ maximises feminism with mistaken identity

"The Great Indian Kapil Show" streams every Saturday at 8pm on Netflix.

Related topic:
NetflixEd SheeranThe Great Indian Kapil Show
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Scooby-Doo live-action series in development at Netflix

Scooby-Doo live-action series in development at Netflix

1w ago

Taylor Swift leads MTV video award nominations

8y ago
Netflix announces ‘Squid Game’ video game and collab with ‘GTA’,

Netflix announces ‘Squid Game’ video game, collab with ‘GTA’

4m ago
Sunil Grover addresses past feud with Kapil Sharma

Sunil Grover addresses past feud with Kapil Sharma

1m ago
Netflix delays ‘Stranger Things’ release, excludes show from 2024 lineup video

Netflix delays ‘Stranger Things’ release, excludes show from 2024 lineup video

3m ago
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

আসামিকে না পেয়ে স্ত্রীর মাথায় পিস্তল ধরে, ‘শিশুকে আঘাত’ করে ডিবি

বন্যা বেগম বলেন, ‘প্রতিবাদ করায় তারা আমার কপালে পিস্তল ঠেকায় এবং ফাঁকা গুলি ছোঁড়ে।’

৩৭ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

৪ বছর ধরে ঝুলে আছে খেলাপি ঋণ কমানোর উদ্যোগ

৫১ মিনিট আগে
push notification